Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210511-N-WU964-1030 TOKYO BAY (May 11, 2021) Sailors handle the lines on the fantail as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for sea trials. During sea trials, Ronald Reagan will undergoe multiple training scenarios and certification evolutions to evaluate the crew’s performance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Dallas Snider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 22:11
    Photo ID: 6642331
    VIRIN: 210511-N-WU964-1030
    Resolution: 7038x4697
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials [Image 9 of 9], by SA Dallas Snider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76"
    Line Handling
    Sea Trials
    "Boatswain’s Mate
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT