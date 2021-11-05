210511-N-LM581-1075 TOKYO BAY (May 11, 2021) Seaman Xzavier Williams, from Detroit, left, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jose Fernandez, from Newburgh, New York, handle line in the forecastle as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for sea trials. During sea trials, Ronald Reagan will undergo multiple training scenarios and certification evolutions to evaluate the crew’s performance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reina J. Delgado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 22:10 Photo ID: 6642327 VIRIN: 210422-N-LM581-1039 Resolution: 5757x4140 Size: 2.14 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.