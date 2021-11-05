Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout

    JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210511-N-LI114-1012 TOKYO BAY (May 11, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Payton Sanchez, and Quartermaster 1st Class Dewayne Lancaster shift colors as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for sea trials. During sea trials, Ronald Reagan will undergo multiple training scenarios and certification evolutions to evaluate the crew’s performance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 22:10
    Photo ID: 6642321
    VIRIN: 210511-N-LI114-1012
    Resolution: 2556x3322
    Size: 674.15 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout [Image 9 of 9], by SN Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Bridge"
    Sea Trials"
    "Lookout
    "USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT