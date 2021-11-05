210511-N-LI114-1038 TOKYO BAY (May 11, 2021) Capt. Matthew Ventimiglia, from Gloucester, Massachusetts, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), observes the sea and anchor detail as Ronald Reagan departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for sea trials. During sea trials, Ronald Reagan will undergo multiple training scenarios and certification evolutions to evaluate the crew’s performance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 22:10 Photo ID: 6642325 VIRIN: 210511-N-LI114-1038 Resolution: 6120x3605 Size: 1.39 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout [Image 9 of 9], by SN Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.