    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Reina Delgado 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210511-N-LM581-1113 TOKYO BAY (May 11, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Apprentice Sothirith Pou, from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Amber Barnes, from Las Vegas, handle line in the forecastle as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for sea trials. During sea trials, Ronald Reagan will undergo multiple training scenarios and certification evolutions to evaluate the crew’s performance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Reina J. Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 22:11
    Photo ID: 6642328
    VIRIN: 210422-N-LM581-1037
    Resolution: 6733x4494
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Forecastle Line Handling [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Reina Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

