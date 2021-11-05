USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sea Trials Bridge and Lookout

210511-N-LI114-1026 TOKYO BAY (May 11, 2021) Operations Specialist Seaman Jacob Gilbert, from Lake Dallas, Texas, stands watch as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka for sea trials. During sea trials, Ronald Reagan will undergo multiple training scenarios and certification evolutions to evaluate the crew’s performance. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

