405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command team, along with a group of engineers and personnel from the 50th Regional Support Group walk the grounds of the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland. Construction on the new APS-2 site is scheduled to be completed sometime in mid- to late-2022.

Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 Location: POWIDZ, PL