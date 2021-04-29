405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command team, along with a group of engineers and personnel from the 50th Regional Support Group walk the grounds of the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland. Construction on the new APS-2 site is scheduled to be completed sometime in mid- to late-2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6639450
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-SM279-746
|Resolution:
|3501x2503
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
