Construction contractors work inside of one of the mammoth warehouses at the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site under construction in Powidz, Poland. The new APS-2 site is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities. There is also a 58,000 square foot earth-covered munitions storage area nearby.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6639446
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-SM279-422
|Resolution:
|4032x2681
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
