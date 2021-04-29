Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Construction contractors work inside of one of the mammoth warehouses at the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site under construction in Powidz, Poland. The new APS-2 site is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities. There is also a 58,000 square foot earth-covered munitions storage area nearby.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6639446
    VIRIN: 210429-A-SM279-422
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

