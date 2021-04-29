405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

Construction contractors work inside of one of the mammoth warehouses at the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site under construction in Powidz, Poland. The new APS-2 site is comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities. There is also a 58,000 square foot earth-covered munitions storage area nearby.

