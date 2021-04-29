Construction workers continue to build the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, which is comprised of 650,000 square feet of storage space, plus wash racks, a fueling facility, a vehicle maintenance facility and more. According to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the site is the largest, single infrastructure project funded by NATO in 30 years.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.29.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:49 Photo ID: 6639445 VIRIN: 210429-A-SM279-324 Resolution: 4013x2623 Size: 2.33 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.