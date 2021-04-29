405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

Construction workers continue to build the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, which is comprised of 650,000 square feet of storage space, plus wash racks, a fueling facility, a vehicle maintenance facility and more. According to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the site is the largest, single infrastructure project funded by NATO in 30 years.
|04.29.2021
|05.11.2021 07:49
|POWIDZ, PL
