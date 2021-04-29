Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Construction workers continue to build the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, which is comprised of 650,000 square feet of storage space, plus wash racks, a fueling facility, a vehicle maintenance facility and more. According to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the site is the largest, single infrastructure project funded by NATO in 30 years.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6639445
    VIRIN: 210429-A-SM279-324
    Resolution: 4013x2623
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

