A team of construction workers continue work on the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site under construction at Powidz, Poland. The site was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to meet the security and construction standards of the host nation with a variety of building types, such as open bay warehouses, wash racks and a fueling facility.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 07:49
|Photo ID:
|6639447
|VIRIN:
|210429-A-SM279-492
|Resolution:
|3798x2542
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
