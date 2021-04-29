405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

A team of construction workers continue work on the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site under construction at Powidz, Poland. The site was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to meet the security and construction standards of the host nation with a variety of building types, such as open bay warehouses, wash racks and a fueling facility.

