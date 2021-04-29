405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

James O’Riley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District project engineer and contracting officer’s representative, briefs Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command team, at the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, which is under construction. When complete, the APS-2 site will be comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities. Also, there will be 58,000 square foot earth-covered munitions storage area nearby.

