    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 5 of 6]

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    04.29.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    James O’Riley, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District project engineer and contracting officer’s representative, briefs Col. Brad Bane and Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s command team, at the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, which is under construction. When complete, the APS-2 site will be comprised of 650,000 square feet of humidity-controlled warehouse space, a vehicle maintenance facility and supporting facilities. Also, there will be 58,000 square foot earth-covered munitions storage area nearby.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:50
    Photo ID: 6639449
    VIRIN: 210429-A-SM279-670
    Resolution: 3527x2311
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

