405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

An artistic rendering provides a snapshot of what the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, will look like upon completion. One change not reflected in the rendering are the buildings’ rooftops. They will be slate green versus blue. Currently there are five APS-2 sites in four countries under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The 405th AFSB will be responsible for this new APS-2 site, as well. (Courtesy of U.S. Army)

