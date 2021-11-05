Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 4 of 6]

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    An artistic rendering provides a snapshot of what the new Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site in Powidz, Poland, will look like upon completion. One change not reflected in the rendering are the buildings’ rooftops. They will be slate green versus blue. Currently there are five APS-2 sites in four countries under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. The 405th AFSB will be responsible for this new APS-2 site, as well. (Courtesy of U.S. Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 07:49
    Photo ID: 6639448
    VIRIN: 210511-A-SM279-581
    Resolution: 10800x7200
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland
    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB command team visits APS-2 construction site in Poland

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT