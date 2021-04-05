U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft pilot from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron prepares EC-130 for Swift Response 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. Swift Response 21 involves multiple nations combining efforts to train units in advanced-level warfare skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:06 Photo ID: 6639272 VIRIN: 210504-F-VY348-347 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 1.33 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.