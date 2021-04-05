U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call aircraft pilot from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron prepares EC-130 for Swift Response 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. Swift Response 21 involves multiple nations combining efforts to train units in advanced-level warfare skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6639272
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-VY348-347
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
LEAVE A COMMENT