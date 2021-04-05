Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is prepared for DEFENDER Europe 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. DEFENDER Europe 21 is a prime example of United States forces working together with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies to be prepared for any crisis at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

