An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is prepared for DEFENDER Europe 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. DEFENDER Europe 21 is a prime example of United States forces working together with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies to be prepared for any crisis at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6639270
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-VY348-109
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
LEAVE A COMMENT