Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7]

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircrew member from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron loads EC-130H aircraft from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, with cargo in preparation for Swift Response 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The DEFENDER Europe 21 exercise is a joint operation that consists of 28,000 U.S. allied and partner forces from 27 nations. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:06
    Photo ID: 6639273
    VIRIN: 210504-F-VY348-429
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130&rsquo;s to Ramstein AB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein
    EC-130H Compass Call
    Stronger Together
    43rd Electronic Combat Squadron
    Swift Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT