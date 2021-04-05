U.S. Air Force aircrew member from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron loads EC-130H aircraft from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, with cargo in preparation for Swift Response 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The DEFENDER Europe 21 exercise is a joint operation that consists of 28,000 U.S. allied and partner forces from 27 nations. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 05:06
|Photo ID:
|6639273
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-VY348-429
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
