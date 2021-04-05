Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force aircrew member from the 43rd Electronic Combat Squadron loads EC-130H aircraft from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, with cargo in preparation for Swift Response 21 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The DEFENDER Europe 21 exercise is a joint operation that consists of 28,000 U.S. allied and partner forces from 27 nations. ( U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

