Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is positioned at Ramstein Air base, Germany, May 5, 2021. DEFENDER Europe 21 will provide an opportunity for U.S. troops and allies to train on land, water and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

