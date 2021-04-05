Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 5 of 7]

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    An EC-130H Compass Call aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, is positioned at Ramstein Air base, Germany, May 5, 2021. DEFENDER Europe 21 will provide an opportunity for U.S. troops and allies to train on land, water and in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:06
    Photo ID: 6639271
    VIRIN: 210504-F-VY348-227
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130&rsquo;s to Ramstein AB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein
    EC-130H Compass Call
    Stronger Together
    43rd Electronic Combat Squadron
    Swift Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT