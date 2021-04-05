Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

Two EC-130H Compass Call aircraft assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, await equipment loading at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The aircraft will participate in DEFENDER-Europe 21, which integrates approximately 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations to conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in 12 countries.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

