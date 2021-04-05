Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 1 of 7]

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Myko Ke Lucas, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepares EC-130H Compass Call aircraft for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The aircraft will participate in Swift Response 21.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 05:05
    Photo ID: 6639265
    VIRIN: 210504-F-GK375-0483
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130&rsquo;s to Ramstein AB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Ramstein
    EC-130H Compass Call
    Stronger Together
    43rd Electronic Combat Squadron
    Swift Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT