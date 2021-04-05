Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Myko Ke Lucas, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepares EC-130H Compass Call aircraft for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The aircraft will participate in Swift Response 21.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

