    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 3 of 7]

    Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Rust and Senior Airman Justin Losch, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepare EC-130H Compass Call aircraft for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The aircraft will participate in DEFENDER-Europe 21, which is an annual large-scale, U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)

    This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Ramstein
    EC-130H Compass Call
    Stronger Together
    43rd Electronic Combat Squadron
    Swift Response

