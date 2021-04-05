U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Rust and Senior Airman Justin Losch, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, prepare EC-130H Compass Call aircraft for takeoff at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 5, 2021. The aircraft will participate in DEFENDER-Europe 21, which is an annual large-scale, U.S. Army-led, multinational, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 05:05
|Photo ID:
|6639267
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-GK375-0243
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Swift Response 21 brings EC-130’s to Ramstein AB
LEAVE A COMMENT