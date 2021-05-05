U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 366, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, inspect CH-53 Super Stallions during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 5, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 20:22 Photo ID: 6636541 VIRIN: 210505-M-MY519-1099 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 15.39 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.