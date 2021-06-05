Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX

A U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, exists a UH-1Y Venom during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 6, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 20:23
|Photo ID:
|6636545
|VIRIN:
|210506-M-MY519-1048
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|17.69 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
