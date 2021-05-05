Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fuel V-22 Ospreys during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 5, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

Date Taken: 05.05.2021 Date Posted: 05.08.2021 Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US