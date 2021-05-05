A U.S. Marine AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, begins a flight during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 5, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6636537
|VIRIN:
|210505-M-MY519-1146
|Resolution:
|6964x4645
|Size:
|8.3 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT