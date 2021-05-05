A U.S. Marine watches AH-1W Super Cobras with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, take off during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 5, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2021 20:22
|Photo ID:
|6636539
|VIRIN:
|210505-M-MY519-1154
|Resolution:
|7511x5010
|Size:
|12.76 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT