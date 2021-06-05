Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX

A U.S. Marine Cpl. Sullivan Brooks, a UH-1Y Venom door gunner with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, mans a M2 Browning .50 heavy machine gun during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 6, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

Date Taken: 05.06.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US