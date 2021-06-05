Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX [Image 8 of 9]

    Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A U.S. Marine Cpl. Sullivan Brooks, a UH-1Y Venom door gunner with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, mans a M2 Browning .50 heavy machine gun during Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 6, 2021. The purpose of MWX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that puts exercise forces against a thinking opponent in an unscripted, force-on-force wargame that produces combat-ready focus capable of operating as an integrated Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.08.2021 20:22
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines maintain, fly aircraft while participating in MWX [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

