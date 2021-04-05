Senior Airman Robert Mears, a Vehicle Operations Control Center support operator with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, guides a forklift operator safely underneath a propeller during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. Airmen and Marines utilize ACE to strengthen their interoperability and cohesion as part of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 09:17
|Photo ID:
|6632105
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-GD090-0073
|Resolution:
|4819x3213
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACE Joint Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT