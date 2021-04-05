Senior Airman Robert Mears, a Vehicle Operations Control Center support operator with the 18th Logistics and Readiness Squadron, walks around a propeller being dropped off for a Yokota C-130 participating in the Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE hones the responsiveness and adjustability of different bases and branches in order to better defend the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2021 09:18
|Photo ID:
|6632108
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-GD090-0112
|Resolution:
|6226x4151
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACE Joint Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
