ACE Joint Exercise

Senior Airman Robert Mears, a Vehicle Operations Control Center support operator with the 18th Logistics and Readiness Squadron, walks around a propeller being dropped off for a Yokota C-130 participating in the Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE hones the responsiveness and adjustability of different bases and branches in order to better defend the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

