    ACE Joint Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    ACE Joint Exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Robert Mears, a Vehicle Operations Control Center support operator with the 18th Logistics and Readiness Squadron, walks around a propeller being dropped off for a Yokota C-130 participating in the Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE hones the responsiveness and adjustability of different bases and branches in order to better defend the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    This work, ACE Joint Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

