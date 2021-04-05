ACE Joint Exercise

Airman 1st Class Matthew Lazo, a Ground Transportation support operator with the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, climbs into his forklift during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region to operate out of bases with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)
