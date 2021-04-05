ACE Joint Exercise

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, 18th Wing commander, discusses the Agile Combat Employment exercise with U.S. Air Force Maj. Bach Studeman, the director of operations of ACE and Senior Master Sgt. Frank Uecker, 18th Wing ACE superintendent at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are prepared and responsive across a spectrum of military operations, in different locations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

