A group of Air and Space Force members gather around a generator being set up to power a forward operating station during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE enables U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region to operate out of bases with varying levels of capacity and support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.06.2021 09:17 Photo ID: 6632103 VIRIN: 210504-F-GD090-0047 Resolution: 6663x4442 Size: 3.19 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE Joint Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.