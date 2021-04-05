ACE Joint Training

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chase Barnes, Plans and Programs chief of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Misawa Air Base, Japan, watches as Marines start up Helicopter Expedient Refueling Systems during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are prepared and responsive across a spectrum of military operations, in different locations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

