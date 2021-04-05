Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Joint Training

    ACE Joint Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Chase Barnes, Plans and Programs chief of the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron out of Misawa Air Base, Japan, watches as Marines start up Helicopter Expedient Refueling Systems during an Agile Combat Employment event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are prepared and responsive across a spectrum of military operations, in different locations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.06.2021 09:17
    Photo ID: 6632100
    VIRIN: 210504-F-GD090-0016
    Resolution: 7558x5039
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    ACE Joint Training
    ACE Joint Exercise
    ACE Joint Exercise
    ACE Joint Exercise
    ACE Joint Exercise
    ACE Joint Exercise
    ACE Joint Exercise
    ACE Joint Exercise

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USPACOM
    ACE
    interoperability
    USINDO-PACOM
    KABACE

