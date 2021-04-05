ACE Joint Exercise

Senior Master Sgt. Frank Uecker, 18th Wing Agile Combat Employment superintendent, overlooks the setup of a forward operation station alongside U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joel Carey, 18th Wing commander during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 4, 2021. ACE ensures Airmen and aircrews are prepared and responsive across a spectrum of military operations, in different locations throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cesar J. Navarro)

Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP