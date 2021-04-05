210504-N-XN177-1404 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Sailors direct a CH-53 Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 during flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

