    USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 15]

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210504-N-XN177-1129 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – A CH-53 Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 lands on amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) flight deck, May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:18
    Photo ID: 6631083
    VIRIN: 210504-N-XN177-1129
    Resolution: 5114x3409
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH-53
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

