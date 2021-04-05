210504-N-XN177-1510 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Osbaldo Ibarra, amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) aircraft handling officer, observes flight operations, May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6631091
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-XN177-1510
|Resolution:
|4647x3098
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT