210504-N-XN177-1426 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – CH-53 Super Stallions assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 466 participate in flight operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:18 Photo ID: 6631089 VIRIN: 210504-N-XN177-1426 Resolution: 5090x3393 Size: 1.36 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.