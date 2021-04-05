210504-N-CM110-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Edward Pagan, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, polishes an equipment panel in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)
Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 21:17
Photo ID:
|6631077
VIRIN:
|210504-N-CM110-1021
Resolution:
|4851x3234
Size:
|710.36 KB
Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
