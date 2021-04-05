210504-N-CM110-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Edward Pagan, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, polishes an equipment panel in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 05.05.2021 21:17 Photo ID: 6631077 VIRIN: 210504-N-CM110-1021 Resolution: 4851x3234 Size: 710.36 KB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.