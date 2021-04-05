Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210504-N-CM110-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Edward Pagan, from Ponce, Puerto Rico, polishes an equipment panel in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

