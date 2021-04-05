210504-N-CM110-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) –Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Adam Butler, left, from Caliente, Nev., helps Seaman Apprentice Nydia Dick, from Window Rock, Ariz., go off air during a firefighting drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

