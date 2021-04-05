210504-N-CM110-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Personnel Specialist 1st Class William Baldwin, from Riverside, Calif., dons firefighting gear on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

