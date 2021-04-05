210504-N-CM110-1050 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 4, 2021) – Personnel Specialist 1st Class William Baldwin, from Riverside, Calif., dons firefighting gear on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 4. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2021 21:17
|Photo ID:
|6631080
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-CM110-1050
|Resolution:
|2918x3648
|Size:
|631.01 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 15 of 15], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT