Maj. Gen. James B. Jarrard, commanding general, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, pins a Soldier with an Army Commendation Medal and the Expert Infantry Badge on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. Out of 1,043 candidates who started out, 211 earned their badge with 69 Soldiers earning their ESB, 31 with perfect edge, and 142 Infantryman earning their EIB, 64 with true blue.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 03:05
|Photo ID:
|6627947
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-LE512-0008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
