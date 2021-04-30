Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14]

    25th ID EIB/ESB Certification

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Command Sgt. Maj. William D. Pouliot, senior enlisted leader, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, pins a Soldier with an Army Commendation Medal and the Expert Infantry Badge on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. Out of 1,043 candidates who started out, 211 earned their badge with 69 Soldiers earning their ESB, 31 with perfect edge, and 142 Infantryman earning their EIB, 64 with true blue.

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 03:05
    Photo ID: 6627948
    VIRIN: 210430-A-LE512-0009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EIB/ESB: The Few, The Proud

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

