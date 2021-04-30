Maj. Gen. James B. Jarrard, commanding general, left, Command Sgt. Maj. William D. Pouliot, senior enlisted leader, right, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, rucks with the Expert Badge candidates on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2021. Before obtaining the coveted EIB/ESB, the final step is completing a 12-mile ruck march in under 3 hours, then disassembling, reassembling, and performing a functions check on an M4-A1 carbine rifle.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 03:05
|Photo ID:
|6627945
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-LE512-0005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS
