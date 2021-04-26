Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 1 of 14]

    25th ID EIB/ESB Certification

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pfc. Dylan Schexnayder, Company A, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, plots a point on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 26, 2021. Plotting points is a basic skill taught during warrior tasks and battle drills. Land Navigation has them operate in an unfamiliar environment which tests their abilities and helps them overcome the challenges of adapting and leadership.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIB/ESB: The Few, The Proud

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

