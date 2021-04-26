Pfc. Dylan Schexnayder, Company A, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, plots a point on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 26, 2021. Plotting points is a basic skill taught during warrior tasks and battle drills. Land Navigation has them operate in an unfamiliar environment which tests their abilities and helps them overcome the challenges of adapting and leadership.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 03:04 Photo ID: 6627935 VIRIN: 210426-A-LE512-0002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.89 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.