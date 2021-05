25th ID EIB/ESB Certification

Pfc. Owen Belanger, Company C, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, practices deploying and retaining a dummy M18A1 claymore on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 27, 2021, for the Expert Soldier Badge/Expert Infantry Badge competition. The EIB/ESB is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces, while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers aside from medics and it tests Soldiers’ abilities on basic soldiering skills in an intense competition.

Date Taken: 04.27.2021 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US