Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii finish mile six of the 12-mile ruck march on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2021, for the Expert Soldier Badge/Expert Infantry Badge competition. Before obtaining the coveted EIB/ESB, the final step is completing a 12-mile ruck march in under 3 hours, then disassembling, reassembling, and performing a functions check on an M4-A1 carbine rifle.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2021 03:05
|Photo ID:
|6627946
|VIRIN:
|210430-A-LE512-0003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
