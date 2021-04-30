Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii finish mile six of the 12-mile ruck march on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 30, 2021, for the Expert Soldier Badge/Expert Infantry Badge competition. Before obtaining the coveted EIB/ESB, the final step is completing a 12-mile ruck march in under 3 hours, then disassembling, reassembling, and performing a functions check on an M4-A1 carbine rifle.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 03:05 Photo ID: 6627946 VIRIN: 210430-A-LE512-0003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.17 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification [Image 14 of 14], by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.