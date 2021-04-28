Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th ID EIB/ESB Certification

    25th ID EIB/ESB Certification

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2021

    Photo by Pvt. Daniel Proper 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pfc. Andrew Johnson, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, rolls up the claymore firing wire on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 28, 2021, for the Expert Soldier Badge/Expert Infantry Badge competition. The EIB/ESB is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces, while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers aside from medics and it tests Soldiers’ abilities on basic soldiering skills in an intense competition.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 03:05
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID EIB/ESB Certification, by PV2 Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighters
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division

