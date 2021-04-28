25th ID EIB/ESB Certification

Pfc. Andrew Johnson, Company A, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, rolls up the claymore firing wire on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, April 28, 2021, for the Expert Soldier Badge/Expert Infantry Badge competition. The EIB/ESB is reserved for Soldiers possessing military occupational specialties of infantryman or special forces, while the Expert Soldier Badge is open to the remainder of Soldiers aside from medics and it tests Soldiers’ abilities on basic soldiering skills in an intense competition.

