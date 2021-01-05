U.S. Army and Air Force troops await their vaccinations at the COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. This is the second large batch of the Janssen vaccine received by the 380th EMDG, with a total of 1,400 vaccines to be administered to Department of Defense personnel in country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 05:13
|Photo ID:
|6626600
|VIRIN:
|210501-F-VZ160-1008
|Resolution:
|8084x4547
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT