Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jose Anaya, 380th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron assistant maintenance operations officer, briefs troops on the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccination at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. Troops were given the choice to either officially decline the COVID-19 vaccine or receive the Janssen vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE