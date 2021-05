Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Airmen from the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) update vaccination records at the COVID-19 vaccine point of distribution (COVID POD) at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. The 380th EMDG directed all unvaccinated troops new to the base to attend the COVID POD to either receive or officially decline the vaccination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Date Posted: 05.03.2021 Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE