Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 8]

    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Antonio Pinho, 380th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management officer, receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 1, 2021. Troops were given the choice to either officially decline the COVID-19 vaccine or receive the Janssen vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.03.2021 05:13
    Photo ID: 6626596
    VIRIN: 210501-F-VZ160-1004
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines
    Medics distribute next batch of COVID-19 vaccines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    united arab emirates
    vaccination
    AFCENT
    al dhafra
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT